Assam mechanic turns own car into Lamborghini replica

“It took nearly eight months to develop it,” said Nurul Haque, who fixes cars in his own garage in Bhanga Bazaar area of the district
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Nurul Haque with his ‘Lamborghini’. (Sourced)

A motor mechanic in Karimganj district of Assam has modified an old Maruti Swift car to a sports car which looks like a model of Lamborghini, an Italian luxury car; all for a little over 6 lakh.

“It took nearly eight months to develop it,” said 31-year-old Nurul Haque, who runs a garage in Bhanga Bazaar area of the district.

Haque was a car mechanic and painter at his father’s garage in Dimapur town, Nagaland, where they lived for about 20 years. Two years ago, they shifted base to Karimganj after receiving threats from some local groups, he said.

A fan of the Fast & Furious movies, Haque always wanted to drive sports cars such as Ferrari or Lamborghini. Last year’s lockdown forced him to sit at home with no work. That’s when he started toying with the idea of building his own Lamborghini replica.

“First, I bought a second-hand Maruti Swift and removed its body. I started building parts of a Lamborghini model by watching YouTube videos,” he said.

“But I didn’t realise that it would be a costly affair. From buying the engine and the raw material to giving it the final shape, the total expenditure was around 620,000. I am not sure if even developing such a replica is legal. I want to drive the car across the state and I hope the police won’t arrest me and seize my car.”

Haque’s ‘Lamborghini’ (Sourced)

Haque has become quite a local celebrity after posting pictures of his car on social media. He is willing to sell the car, but only to someone equally passionate about it. “I am willing to sell this car but it has to be someone who understands the value of this model. Only a sports enthusiast can relate to my passion,” he said.

Next on his wish list is a ‘Ferrari’. He said, “I am planning to make a customised replica of Ferrari soon. But it all depends on my Lamborghini experience. If the local administration grants me the permission to ride this car, I am going to make more of these models.”

