Assam paper leak case: MIL exam of Class 10 boards rescheduled for April 1

Following another instance of exam paper leak, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has rescheduled the Modern Indian Language (MIL) paper of Class 10 board examination for April 1.

The exam was originally scheduled for Saturday. (Representative file image)

The MIL paper includes languages such as English (IL), Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, Manipuri, Hmar, Nepali, Mizo, Khasi, Garo, Karbi and Urdu.

Assam education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu confirmed the new date and shared an order copy of rescheduling the MIL paper examination on Twitter.

He wrote, “SEBA has rescheduled the exam of all MIL/English (IL) subjects on 1st April, 2023. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on 18 March, 2023.”

The controller of examination of SEBA in the order copy wrote, “This is to notify to all concerned that in view of the ongoing police investigation regarding the leakage of the question paper of the HSLC Examination 2023, and in order to avoid holding of examination of MIL subjects in a compromised situation, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam has decided to reschedule the Examination of MIL/English (IL) subjects earlier scheduled to be held on 18th March 2023.”

“The Examination of MIL/English (IL) subjects will now be held on 1st April 2023 from 9am onwards in all the centres of the state of Assam,” the order copy read further.

On Thursday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed that one of the arrested persons in the question paper leak case has revealed that along with general science, he also leaked the question paper of Assam Language subject.

Sarma asked SEBA to consider rescheduling the examination.

“It has been brought to my notice that the arrested accused centre incharge of Luhit Khabalu HS School has, during interrogation, confessed of leaking Assamese paper as well. In view of this, I have advised SEBA to reschedule Assamese exam also,” he wrote on twitter.

This year’s HSLC examination in Assam started on March 3 and over 4,23,000 students across the state are appearing for it.

The general science examination which was scheduled on March 13, was rescheduled for March 30, following a question paper leak.

Later, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Assam registered a case and arrested 25 individuals including 12 students and four government employees.

Assam police’s spokesperson IPS Prasanta Bhuiyan told HT that the investigation is underway and they have arrested the prime accused.