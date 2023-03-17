SEBA HSLC Assamese exam cancelled after paper leak, new date today

In yet another incident of paper leak, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday ordered the state board of secondary education (SEBA) to cancel the Class 10 or HSLC Assamese (MIL) paper and reschedule it to a later date. The new exam date will be announced today, March 17. HSLC Assamese paper leaked, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders SEBA to reschedule exam(PTI file/For representation)

This was brought to light during interrogation of a previous paper leak case, Sarma said.

“It has been brought to my notice that the arrested accused centre incharge of Luhit Khabalu HS School has, during interrogation, confessed of leaking Assamese paper as well. In view of this, I have advised SEBA to reschedule Assamese exam also,” the minister tweeted.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu too confirmed rescheduling of the Matric Assamese paper and all other MIL subjects.

“SEBA has informed me that as advised by HCM @CMOfficeAssam, the exam of all MIL subjects, including English (IL) of HSLC scheduled for 18 March, will be rescheduled. The new date will be announced tomorrow,” Pegu tweeted.

This year's Assam board exams have been a subject of controversy. The Class 10 General Science paper was cancelled for all students a day ahead of the exam. The paper will now take place on March 30. The English paper was also cancelled for an exam centre in Cachar, which has been rescheduled to March 28.

Assam Director General of Police GP Singh, after the Science paper leak, said a CID probe has been launched to look into the matter.

