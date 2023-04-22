Home / Cities / Others / Assam police seize heroin worth 8 crore; two held

Assam police seize heroin worth 8 crore; two held

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Apr 22, 2023 08:03 PM IST

Assam police have arrested two suspected drug peddlers and seized 1.3 kg of heroin being transported from Manipur; estimated market price Rs. 8 crore.

Assam police have arrested two suspected drug peddlers from Karbi Anglong district and seized 1.3 kg of heroin being transported from Manipur, officials said on Saturday.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Sub-divisional police officer from Karbi Anglong’s Bokajan Jon Das said that based on specific information, they launched an operation at Lahorijan, near the state border area on Friday and intercepted a vehicle coming from Manipur.

“We found around 1.3 kg of heroin kept in 116 soap boxes in a secret chamber of the vehicle. The estimated market price of this is Rs. 8 crore,” he said.

Police have identified the arrested accused as Azizul Haque and Dildar Hussain. They were taken into custody and police are interrogating them as a part of further investigation, said Das.

In another incident in Nagaon’s Kaliabor area on Friday, a suspected drug peddler attacked police to escape arrest, in which he received bullets injuries in return fire, police said.

“Taking advantage of darkness, he tried to escape and pushed the officials. We asked him to stop, but he kept running. At one point, we had to fire bullets,” an official from Nagaon police said.

Police said that the accused was taken to a government hospital for treatment. His statement will be recorded once he recovers, said police.

