Assam police bust interstate trafficking racket; 2 minor girls rescued, 9 arrested

In a week-long operation spanning two states, the Assam police have arrested nine individuals for running an interstate human trafficking racket and rescued two abducted minor girls. For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Tinsukia deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Nitisha Jagtap on Tuesday told HT that the operation was launched on December 29 after the two minor girls were reported missing.

“On December 29, an FIR was lodged at Tinsukia police station and we immediately arrested two accused persons. But the girls were still missing and after further investigation, it was found that they were taken to Arunachal Pradesh,” Jagtap said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Suraj Bhumij, Vishal Barman, Cheetah Barman, Nishita Bhumij, Phulumani Goyala, Biren Taid, Pankaj Doley, Raju Tide and Udip Sharma. Police said that some of them were arrested from Assam, while the others were nabbed from Arunachal Pradesh.

The DSP said they rescued one of the missing girls from Itanagar on January 2, while the other girl was rescued from Naharlagun, both in Arunachal Pradesh.

“We arrested the persons based on the information received from the rescued girls. Further arrests were made when we continued the operation and found that the culprits were running a human trafficking racket,” she added.