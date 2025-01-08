Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam police bust interstate trafficking racket; 2 minor girls rescued, 9 arrested

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 08, 2025 09:34 AM IST

Tinsukia DSP Nitisha Jagtap said the police launched the operation on December 29 after the two minor girls were reported missing.

In a week-long operation spanning two states, the Assam police have arrested nine individuals for running an interstate human trafficking racket and rescued two abducted minor girls.

For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Tinsukia deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Nitisha Jagtap on Tuesday told HT that the operation was launched on December 29 after the two minor girls were reported missing.

“On December 29, an FIR was lodged at Tinsukia police station and we immediately arrested two accused persons. But the girls were still missing and after further investigation, it was found that they were taken to Arunachal Pradesh,” Jagtap said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Suraj Bhumij, Vishal Barman, Cheetah Barman, Nishita Bhumij, Phulumani Goyala, Biren Taid, Pankaj Doley, Raju Tide and Udip Sharma. Police said that some of them were arrested from Assam, while the others were nabbed from Arunachal Pradesh.

The DSP said they rescued one of the missing girls from Itanagar on January 2, while the other girl was rescued from Naharlagun, both in Arunachal Pradesh.

“We arrested the persons based on the information received from the rescued girls. Further arrests were made when we continued the operation and found that the culprits were running a human trafficking racket,” she added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On