 Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal leading in Dibrugarh; Gaurav Gogoi ahead in Jorhat - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal leading in Dibrugarh; Gaurav Gogoi ahead in Jorhat

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2024 09:32 AM IST

In Jorhat, Congress deputy leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, is leading incumbent BJP MP Topon Kumar Gogoi

Former Assam chief minister and incumbent Union shipping and ports minister Sarbananda Sonowal is leading against INDIA bloc candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad, as per early trends.

BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal after casting his vote in Dibrugarh, Assam on April 19. (PTI Photo)
BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal after casting his vote in Dibrugarh, Assam on April 19. (PTI Photo)

At 9am, Sonowal was leading Gogoi by 2,112 votes, according to the Election Commission. BJP’s Rameshwar Teli won from this seat in 2019 where tea garden workers play a decisive role in the outcome of the results.

In Jorhat, Congress deputy leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, is leading incumbent BJP MP Topon Kumar Gogoi. The son of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi was leading by 365 votes at 9:15am.

Gaurav Gogoi won from the Kaliabor seat in 2019. But, following delimitation of seats, the Congress leadership fielded him from Jorhat, a seat represented by his father in the 1970s.

Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal leading in Dibrugarh; Gaurav Gogoi ahead in Jorhat
