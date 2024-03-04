Assam STF arrests three poachers with 7.14 kg rhino horn

The Special Task Force of Assam Police has arrested three rhino poachers and recovered a horn weighing 7.14 kgs from Kamrup district, officials said. The seized rhino horn. (Sourced photo)

The STF team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak raided at a lodge in Sonapur in Kamrup on Saturday night and nabbed the three. “They came to the lodge to sell the rhino horn, but we nabbed them before the deal,” Pathak said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Md Ikram Hussain (36), Md Rajab Ali (62) and Md Amirul Islam (40). All are residents of neighbouring villages that fall under Sonapur police station limits of Kamrup Metro district.

Inspector Pathak said that they have registered cases against the three and further investigation is going on. “We are trying to find the background to understand the activities of the entire racket,” he said.

Officials said that as per initial investigation, the racket is linked with people from the neighbouring state of Meghalaya and a team of buyers were supposed to visit the lodge at Sonapur.

Apart from the suspected rhino horn, police also seized two scooties, three mobile phones, and ₹6,000 in cash, officials said.

The Assam Police had on January 27 arrested a group of suspected animal poachers who killed an adult female rhino in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. The police also recovered an AK series rifle that was used for killing the rhino.

This was the first case of rhino poaching in Assam this year and officials said the poachers entered Kaziranga by crossing the Brahmaputra river.