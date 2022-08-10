AU UG students to study modern leaders, writers and musicians

The Allahabad University’s department of medieval and modern history has decided to expand the scope of the syllabus to be taught to undergraduate students under the new National Education Policy (NEP).

Currently, students enrolled in undergraduate classes of the department are studying the history of the country till independence ie 1947 but the same is set to be expanded now. As per a proposal of the department, which will be presented to the Academic Council (AC) for formal approval, UG students of the department will now be exposed to the political developments, movements, contributions of politicians, litterateurs and musicians after independence and up to the year 2000, informed university officials.

Under the provisions of the new National Education Policy, a four-year undergraduate course will be launched at AU from the academic session 2023-24 and this new curriculum is being prepared for this very course, they added.

For the first time since getting central status in 2005, the syllabus of this department is being revised. The proposal will be placed before the Academic Council of the University for the approval of the new course. Once approved, it will duly become a part of the curriculum.

Head of department, prof Alok Prasad said that the subject of nation-building in social service has been included in the first semester. This subject will be included as a foundation course. Likewise, the history of nation and nationalism and research of history will be taught in the second semester. History of architecture and art, which will be taught in the third semester, will cover changes in social, economic and cultural history of India.

The current history, up to the year 2000 will be taught in the fourth semester. In this, the contribution of PMs, CMs, prominent litterateurs will be included since independence till the year 2000. Along with this, there will also be mention of social, economic and cultural changes in the country since independence till 2000. Apart from this, history of Dalit literature, science and technology will be taught as an elective subject, he added.

The fifth semester will include history of Latin America, history of cinema and history of fashion as elective subjects. History of globalisation, history of gender, history of language literature will be taught in the sixth semester. Historiography, history of folk beliefs, history of environment will be included in the seventh semester. Education tour, dissertation will be taught in the eighth semester.