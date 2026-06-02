Chandigarh, Missing Australian citizen and high school teacher's daughter has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for help in tracing her father. Aussie teacher went missing in Amritsar; daughter seeks Punjab CM help

On May 22, during his visit to India, Australian citizen Sunil Sharma, 66, went missing in Amritsar. He had gone there in connection with the sale of a property. Sharma also has a house in Mohali.

His family back home in Australia has not been able to establish any contact with Sharma since May 22 with his phone continuously switched off.

The matter hit the headlines in the Australian media too.

According to the Amritsar Rural police investigation, Sunny Sharma, the brother of Sunil Sharma, is the prime suspect in the matter.

Sunny, along with family, has also gone missing.

In a video message, Sunil Sharma's daughter, Surbhi Sharma, appealed to the Punjab chief minister to help her find her father.

"I seek help to bring back my father. My father has been missing since May 22 from Amritsar. We have no whereabouts about him yet. His phone is switched off," Surbhi said.

She said her father was a mathematics teacher in Melbourne, Australia.

"My father is a Punjabi and he loves Punjab. He loved Punjab so much that he invested his money to buy property there," she said.

"I request Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state government for sending available resources to find him. Please bring him home," she said.

Surabhi said her father had gone to Amritsar for the paint job done at the property.

She said Sunny Sharma was seen around the property, as she shared his pictures.

The Amritsar police have registered an FIR of kidnapping in the matter.

On Sunny's whereabouts, Kambo Police Station SHO Shamsher Singh said, "He is absconding along with his family. We will soon nab him."

The investigation is in an advanced stage, he said.

The officer said Sunny is also absconder in connection with an FIR lodged by the Himachal Pradesh Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.