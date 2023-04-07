Home / Cities / Others / Assam: AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal kick-starts countdown to Yoga Day

Assam: AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal kick-starts countdown to Yoga Day

ByUtpal Parashar
Apr 07, 2023 03:05 PM IST

AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the endeavour to promote Yoga as a way of life will not only enrich our health but also contribute positively towards building Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a healthy India

AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal kick-started the Yoga Mahotsav 2023 in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Friday to begin a 75-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga. Thousands of people, including Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, Arunachal Pradesh deputy CM Chowna Mein and students from foreign countries, participated in the event held at the Dibrugarh University ground.

AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the Yoga Mahotsav 2023 at Assam’s Dibrugarh on Friday. (PTI)

“Our endeavour to promote Yoga as a way of life will not only enrich our health but also contribute positively towards building a healthy India-- a vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sonowal said adding that the AYUSH ministry will set up a 100-bed yoga and naturopathy hospital at Dibrugarh to give a big boost to the traditional healthcare system in the region.

Saha said, “Being a doctor, I understand the scores of benefits that yoga has to offer. The event will not only boost practice of yoga among the masses, but also promises a better, healthier tomorrow.”

International students from Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Togo, Nepal, Nigeria, Lesotho, Botswana, Egypt, Namibia and Korea also participated in the event.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

Topics
narendra modi assam botswana building dibrugarh doctor egypt event health international day of yoga kenya koreas namibia nepal nigeria practice prime minister region sarbananda sonowal students tanzania uganda vision way of life yoga + 22 more
