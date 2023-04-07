Assam: AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal kick-starts countdown to Yoga Day

AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal kick-started the Yoga Mahotsav 2023 in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Friday to begin a 75-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga. Thousands of people, including Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, Arunachal Pradesh deputy CM Chowna Mein and students from foreign countries, participated in the event held at the Dibrugarh University ground. AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the Yoga Mahotsav 2023 at Assam’s Dibrugarh on Friday. (PTI)

“Our endeavour to promote Yoga as a way of life will not only enrich our health but also contribute positively towards building a healthy India-- a vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sonowal said adding that the AYUSH ministry will set up a 100-bed yoga and naturopathy hospital at Dibrugarh to give a big boost to the traditional healthcare system in the region.

Saha said, “Being a doctor, I understand the scores of benefits that yoga has to offer. The event will not only boost practice of yoga among the masses, but also promises a better, healthier tomorrow.”

International students from Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Togo, Nepal, Nigeria, Lesotho, Botswana, Egypt, Namibia and Korea also participated in the event.

