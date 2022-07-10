Home / Cities / Others / Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Massive plantation drive carried out in Mathura
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Massive plantation drive carried out in Mathura

In coordination with the local horticulture department, several types of saplings were planted, including fruit bearing ones like guava and lemon.
Students planting saplings during plantation drive in Mathura on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 08:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

As part of the ongoing afforestation drive, “Strike 1”, a unit of the Indian Army, undertook a massive plantation drive in which NCC cadets, army personnel and students of Army Public School, Mathura, planted 500 saplings in Mathura on Sunday.

As per a press statement issued by Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing), a massive afforestation drive is being carried out by the armed forces to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ marking 75 years of India’s independence.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Gajendra Joshi said, “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav gives us an opportunity to create something for the harbingers of our bright future - our children. The mahotsav is not only a celebration but also a vision towards strong and prosperous India. Planting trees and keeping our environment clean is a step towards that vision.”

During the drive, various types of saplings, including fruit bearing ones like guava, lemon, were planted in coordination with local horticulture department.

