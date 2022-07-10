Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Massive plantation drive carried out in Mathura
As part of the ongoing afforestation drive, “Strike 1”, a unit of the Indian Army, undertook a massive plantation drive in which NCC cadets, army personnel and students of Army Public School, Mathura, planted 500 saplings in Mathura on Sunday.
As per a press statement issued by Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing), a massive afforestation drive is being carried out by the armed forces to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ marking 75 years of India’s independence.
Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Gajendra Joshi said, “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav gives us an opportunity to create something for the harbingers of our bright future - our children. The mahotsav is not only a celebration but also a vision towards strong and prosperous India. Planting trees and keeping our environment clean is a step towards that vision.”
During the drive, various types of saplings, including fruit bearing ones like guava, lemon, were planted in coordination with local horticulture department.
Amid heavy rain, Eid-ul-Azha celebrated peacefully in Braj region
The festival of Eid-ul-Azha, also known as Bakrid, was celebrated peacefully amid tight security arrangements in the Taj city on Sunday. Although heavy rain lashed the city since early morning, it could not dampen the spirit of those coming out for offering “namaz” (prayer) at various mosques, Eidgah and also at the mosque within the Taj Mahal premises. Heavy rain lashed the city since 4am leaving city roads waterlogged.
Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife cremated in Lucknow
Sadhna Gupta passed away at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on Saturday after a prolonged illness. Her mortal remains were airlifted to Lucknow late on Saturday evening. Her mortal remains were taken to Pipra Ghat from Mulayam Vikramaditya Marg residence on a truck. Sadhna's son Prateek Yadav performed the last rites of his mother. The entire Yadav family attended Sadhna Gupta's last rites. Gupta was the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Aligarh: Man, daughter shot dead in group clash over theft allegation, eight held
A man and Bhoori Singh (65)'s daughter were killed while six others, including three women, were injured in firing during a clash between two groups of relatives over a theft at Musepur village under Lodha police station of Aligarh district on Sunday, police said. The deceased were identified as Bhoori Singh (65) and his daughter Radha (30). Radha was married elsewhere but had come to attend a ceremony in her paternal village.
Thief leaves bag with loot outside BJP leader’s house
A bag found outside Bharatiya Janata Party Prasad Lad's residence in Matunga in the early hours of Sunday sent police into a tizzy. Later, it was found to have contained cash, old coins, and silver-plated coins of Ganpati idols. During investigation, police found that a thief had stolen the items from a flat in a nearby building and left the bag after seeing a policeman near the BJP leader's bungalow.
Get well soon, write activists in postcards sent to BMC on pothole complaints
Mumbai Angry with the continuing pothole menace in Mumbai, a group of citizens have started a postcard campaign to grab the attention of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the old-school way. Godfrey Pimenta, an activist from Andheri, who initiated this campaign, said that every year the BMC comes up with new ideas like starting telephone hotlines, WhatsApp chatbots and mobile applications to address the pothole issues. However, potholes still remain a problem.
