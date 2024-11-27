Azamgarh police bust int’l gang of cyber fraudsters, arrest 11

Azamgarh police on Tuesday busted an international gang of cyber fraudsters who duped people of ₹190 crore. The police arrested 11 members from a house in Raidopur area of Azamgarh. (Pic for representation)

Police said that around ₹2 crore were frozen in total 169 bank accounts of the accused, and goods worth ₹35 lakh, ₹3 lakh 40 thousand in cash, 51 mobile phones, six laptops, 61 ATM cards, 56 bank passbooks, 19 SIM cards, seven cheque books, three Aadhaar cards, and one Jio fiber router were recovered from their possession, added a senior police officer.

Superintendent of police, Azamgarh, Hemraj Meena said that 11 accused of the gang involved in cyber frauds were arrested and they have been identified as Ram Singh, Sandeep Yadav, Vishaldeep, Ajay Kumar Pal, Akash Yadav, Pankaj Kumar Pushan, Pradeep Kshatriya, Vikas Yadav, Anandi Kumar Yadav, Mirza Umar Beg, and Amit Gupta.

Among the accused, 6 are from Uttar Pradesh, 2 from Bihar, 2 from Odisha, and 1 from Madhya Pradesh. A total of 71 cases of cyber fraud (NCRP complaint) are registered against them in various states of the country.

Complaints were received on the online app of Cyber Crime Police Station Azamgarh. Moreover, police received a tip off about the presence of the gang members in the area.

A police team led by superintendent of police (city) Shailendra Lal, ASP Anant Chandrashekhar, circle officer city Gaurav Sharma and in-charge of Cyber Police Station Azamgarh inspector Vimal Prakash Rai and SWAT Team in-charge Inspector Nand Kumar Tiwari reached the location and arrested the accused.

Police said that during interrogation, the accused revealed that they were running two units in Azamgarh in which a total of 13 members were involved. They used to chat with victims through various WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms and later asked them to double or triple their money through banned betting apps . During chatting, some people used to fall in their trap.

Police said that they used to do cyber fraud by creating login IDs of the people interested in betting in various games of these apps and transferred all their money through fake accounts and fake mobiles and blocked their IDs. In this organised gang, members of India and other countries like Sri Lanka, UAE were connected to various WhatsApp groups and used to exchange the money.