Azamgarh: Two arrested in 7-year-old’s murder; family cites old grudge, biz rivalry

Two people allegedly involved in the murder of a 7-year-old child in Sidhari town were arrested in an encounter with a joint team from Sidhari and Mubarakpur police stations near the dental college in Itoura, under Sidhari police station of Azamgarh district, police said. Family members alleged that the two accused were responsible for the murder. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The two accused were identified as Shailendra Kumar Nigam alias Mantu, and Raja Nigam. Police recovered a.315 bore pistol, two live cartridges, and two empty cartridges from Shailendra Kumar Nigam, and one 315 bore pistol, one live cartridge, and one empty cartridge from Raja Nigam.

Senior superintendent of police, Azamgarh, Dr Anil Kumar, stated that teams had been formed to ensure arrest of the accused. Both accused, Shailendra Kumar Nigam alias Mantu and Raja Nigam, residents of Sidhari, Azamgarh, were taken into custody.

They were taken to the district hospital for treatment, and their condition is reported to be stable. The field unit also collected scientific evidence to aid the investigation, officials said.

Family members of the boy, whose body was found at the gate of a house in Pathani Tola of Sidhari town on Thursday, alleged that the two, along with their family members, had committed the murder over an old grudge, prior disputes, and a business rivalry connected to their hardware shop.

Police received information on Thursday that 7-year-old Saheb Alam had gone missing the previous day around 5 PM. The Sidhari Police Station registered a case under Section 137(2) BNS against unknown persons and launched a search for the boy.

On Thursday, the family received a ransom demand. Soon after, authorities were informed that the boy’s body, stuffed in a gunny bag, had been found hanging from the gate of a neighbor’s house in Pathani Tola. The body was recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination.

