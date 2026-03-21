Babina explosives factory blast leaves one dead; lightning suspected

A 37-year-old man died in a massive explosion at the Indo Gulf Industries Limited (IGIL) factory in Babina, on Friday evening. The blast - felt in a 10-kilometre radius - triggered panic across nearby villages. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The explosion was so severe that parts of the factory’s terrace were blown off, while houses in surrounding villages reported cracks in walls and doors.

According to officials, the blast occurred at the factory located in Nayakhera village on Sukwa Road, which has been manufacturing industrial explosives and detonators for decades.

Police suspect that lightning following a sudden change in weather, may have caused the explosion by igniting stored explosive materials.

However, the exact cause will be determined after an investigation by a team from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), expected to arrive from Agra. The team arrived late in the afternoon and began inspecting the site. Their report is expected to arrive later tonight.

The victim, identified as Naval Yadav, 37, was the driver of the factory manager and a local resident. Hearing the explosion, the manager rushed to the site and Yadav too went inside to assess the situation. He was struck by a large splinter, possibly due to a secondary blast, and sustained critical injuries.

He was initially taken to the nearby community health centre and later referred to Jhansi Medical College, where doctors declared him dead. Family members alleged negligence, claiming that Yadav was left unattended at the medical college and that delays in treatment contributed to his death.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that three other factory workers sustained injuries while attempting to douse the fire after the explosion. Their condition is currently not known.

Soon after the incident, a heavy police force along with firefighting teams reached the factory. The premises were sealed late at night, and the entire area was cordoned off as a precaution against further explosions. Roads leading to the site were also blocked.

Locals, who gathered near the site, alleged that minor explosions had occurred at the factory in the past as well, causing structural damage to their homes. They expressed concern over safety measures at the facility and demanded strict action.

Priti Singh, SP, City, who led the police response at the scene, said further action will be taken based on the findings of the PESO investigation.

HTC