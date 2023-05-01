Fake QR codes at Badrinath-Kedarnath shrines: Temple committee files complaint

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has registered police complaints against unidentified persons for allegedly putting up fake QR codes at Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines to collect donations in the name of BKTC, officials said. Badrinath and Kedarnath, along with Yamunotri and Gangotri, collectively called Char Dham, attract lakhs of pilgrims each year (File Photo)

Ajendra Ajay, chairman, BKTC said unidentified people put up fake QR codes at various spots at Badrinath and Kedarnath temple for which we have given complaints to the respective police stations.

He said, “The QR codes were put up on the opening day of both shrines. After the matter came to the knowledge of BKTC officials, the fake QR codes were removed. The BKTC first inquired about the matter at their level and subsequently gave complaints to the respective police stations for registration of FIRs [first information report].”

Also Read: Badrinath highway closed for traffic due to landslide in Chamoli district

The BKTC chairman said he wants to clarify to the pilgrims that the BKTC presently doesn’t use Paytm in their functioning.

“We are yet to register an FIR on the complaint given by BKTC,” said Sonprayag police station in-charge Suresh Chandra Baloni.

Badrinath police station in-charge KC Bhatt said, “We couldn’t register the FIR today due to the unavailability of some documents needed from the bank. The banks would open tomorrow. We will take necessary action and will file an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.”