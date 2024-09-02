Bahraich still in the jaws of wolf terror, villagers claim two fresh attacks

After about a six-day lull, one fresh wolf attack and another suspected one caused panic in the Mahsi tehsil area of Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh early on Sunday even as a boy and a man were injured. The district has been reeling under wolf terror in the last six months with nine people killed, including seven in a 40-day span between July 17 and August 26. MLA Nanpara Ram Niwas with local residents (HT)

In the first incident on Sunday, an eight-year-old boy was attacked and injured around 2am at Jangalpurwa Darahiya village under the Hardi police station limits, according to villagers.

The second attack was reported around 4am when Kunnu, 55, a resident of Maikupurwa Nakahi, was injured under the same Hardi police station limits.

Divisional forest officer Ajit Pratap Singh confirmed that one attack was by a wolf.

Both the injured were taken to the Mehsi community health center (CHC) where they were being treated.

Kunnu recalled being attacked by an animal which held him by the neck when he was returning home after relieving himself in the open around 4am.

“I somehow managed to free my neck from the animal’s jaws. I pushed the animal with all my strength and he fled from the scene,” he said.

Kunnu said since it was dark he could not clearly see the animal but it must been a wolf as it was bigger than a dog.

Dr Ashish Verma, in-charge of the Mehsi community health centre, said it was difficult to confirm whether the attack was by a wolf or some other animal.

Nine people, including eight children and a woman, were said to have been killed in wolf attacks under the Mahsi and Khairighat police station areas since March 2024. Besides, about four dozen people were attacked and injured in about 32 villages in the Mahsi tehsil area.

Seven of these human kills were reported in a 40-day span between July 17 and August 26.

The fresh attacks have increased the panic in the area, heightening the sense of alertness among forest teams and villagers.

Recently, a pack of six wolves was located through a drone camera in the area. It was supposed that pack was responsible for the attacks. Out of the six, the forest department trapped four wolves. No fresh wolf attack was reported from the area after August 26 till Sunday. Amid the lull, it was presumed the wolves may have moved to some other areas.

About 200 policemen, PAC personnel, revenue department teams and forest teams of five districts are patrolling the area.

Sound of vehicles, police boots, announcements on loudspeakers and fire crackers are being used in a bid to keep the wolves at bay.

Devipatan divisional commissioner Shashi Bhushan Lal visited the villages affected by wolf attacks on Saturday night.

Chief wildlife conservator (central zone) Renu Singh, who has been camping in Bahraich and monitoring the ‘Operation Bhediya,’ also accompanied the commissioner.

The commissioner said intensified patrolling was being done and now 100 revenue villages were being monitored to check the repetition of such incidents.

The location of two wolves was traced through a thermal drone camera on Saturday night, but due to darkness and geographical conditions it was not possible to trap them at night, he said.

Divisional forest officer Ajit Pratap Singh said the two wolves were located on Saturday night, adding that “we are trying to move them in a particular area, with the help of fire crackers and honking (of horns). Nets and traps have been set up at all possible locations and the operation is in full swing to trap the duo.”

Reports of wolf sightings were also received from the Koni hamlet of Pachdevri village on Sunday afternoon.

Regional forest officer Mohd. Sakib reached the village and launched a search operation along with a forest team and some locals. Sakib said, “We have received information from the area hence; a search operation was being launched in the village.” He said villagers were asked not to sleep in the open.

Reports of wolf presence were also received from Mashook Nagar locality of Jarwal town and Biswara village of Nanpara on Saturday night, but the animal’s whereabouts could not be confirmed.

The DFO said, “We are taking a serious note of every information and trying to act quickly.”

He said all teams have been put on a high alert after the recent attack and all possible efforts were being made to rescue the duo.