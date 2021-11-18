Home / Cities / Others / Balbir Sodhi (Rani) new Punjab Mahila Cong chief
Balbir Sodhi (Rani) new Punjab Mahila Cong chief

Sodhi was among the aspirants for the Congress ticket for Phagwara (SC) assembly by-election in 2019, but got overlooked as the party opted for a retired IAS officer
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Balbir Sodhi (Rani) as new Punjab Mahila Congress chief. (HT file)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh The Congress on Wednesday appointed Balbir Sodhi (Rani) as president of Punjab Pradesh Mahila Congress. “The Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Balbir Sodhi as president of Punjab Pradesh Mahila Congress with immediate effect,” according to a statement issued by All India Congress Committee general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal. She was president of Kapurthala District Congress earlier. Sodhi was among the aspirants for the Congress ticket for Phagwara (SC) assembly by-election in 2019, but got overlooked as the party opted for a retired IAS officer.

