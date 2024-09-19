Banaras-Agra Vande Bharat to begin regular service on September 23

The railway administration has announced the schedule of Banaras-Agra Vande Bharat, which will begin regular service on September 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the train on September 16. This eight-coach train will complete the journey from Agra to Banaras in seven hours. It has chair car and executive class coaches and the fare will be decided soon. (For representation)

Public relations officer of Varanasi division of North Eastern Railway (NER), Ashok Kumar said that 20175 Vande Bharat train will leave from Banaras station at 3.20 pm and will reach Prayagraj at 4.50 pm, Kanpur Central at 6.57 pm, Etawah at 8.17 pm, Tundla at 9.32 pm and Agra Cantt at 10.20 pm. On the other hand, 20176 Vande Bharat will depart from Agra Cantt at 6 am and reach Tundla at 6.48 am, Etawah at 7.40 am, Kanpur Central at 9.15 am, Prayagraj at 11.25 am and Banaras station at 1 pm.

He informed that the train will run on all days of the week except Friday. It has chair car and executive class coaches and the fare will be decided soon.