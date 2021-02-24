Bandra, Chembur, Khar see highest growth rate in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai

As the city has reported a spike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, several areas such as Bandra, Santacruz, Khar, Chembur, Mulund, Ghatkopar, Andheri and Oshiwara have reported the highest growth rate in Mumbai.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) dashboard, the average growth rate is 0.22%, as on February 21 from 0.12% as on February 1. The above areas however, reported a growth rate of more than 0.24%.

Borivli, Kandivli, Malad, Jogeshwari and Andheri top the list in terms of the highest number of active cases. According to the state health department data, there are 6,119 active cases in the city, as on Tuesday.

BMC has attributed the steep rise to restarting of local trains for all, a large number of social gatherings such as weddings and non-compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

While the daily numbers have gone up, the number of cases on a month-on-month basis is still less. According to BMC’s data, over 11,000 Covid-19 cases were reported from January 1-22, which went down to over 10,000 cases from February 1-22. Kishore Gandhi, assistant civic commissioner from Mulund, said, “Restarting of locals and weddings are general factors behind the rise. Another reason is that the maximum population in T ward, under which Mulund falls, resides in buildings. The city is currently getting new cases from here.”

Ajit Kumar Ambi, assistant municipal commissioner, Ghatkopar, said, “In Ghatkopar, many cases have come up after people attended marriage functions. Also, as the citizens in Ghatkopar are from better socio-economic backgrounds, more families are also getting tested. This results in increase in cases.”

In the case of Bandra, local Congress corporator Asif Zakaria said that citizens are flouting Covid-19 norms.

“The reason for the spike in Bandra is mainly because people are conducting house parties and restaurants are packed. The onus lies on citizens also to follow Covid-appropriate rules,” said Zakaria.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the city reported 643 cases and eight deaths. This took the tally to 320,523 and toll to 11,454.The city’s recovery rate is 94.24% with 302,094 recoveries, while the mortality rate is 3.6%.