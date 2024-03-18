Bangladeshi smuggler killed, two BSF jawans injured during clash in Tripura

An alleged Bangladeshi smuggler was killed, and two Border Security Force ( BSF) personnel sustained injuries during a clash at Magroli in Tripura’s Unakoti district on Sunday. As the BSF troopers tried to stop them, 10-15 miscreants became aggressive and assaulted a BSF jawan and tried to snatch his weapon and take him towards Bangladesh territory. (Representative Image)

The deceased has been identified as Saddam Hussein, 23, a resident of Dastaki village in Moulovibazar district of Bangladesh. The injured BSF jawans were identified as Ram Hari Das and Mohan Lal.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to a press statement issued by the BSF, the on-duty BSF personnel noticed 15-20 miscreants moving towards the India-Bangladesh border fence from Indian side with headload while 25-30 miscreants were moving with bamboo ladder from Bangladesh side at around 1.25pm on Sunday.

The BSF troopers were performing their duty at the bordering area of Magroli Border Outpost.

As the BSF troopers tried to stop them, 10-15 miscreants became aggressive and assaulted a BSF jawan and tried to snatch his weapon and take him towards Bangladesh territory. Sensing trouble, BSF jawan fired, that hit one of the smugglers, as per the statement.

“BSF troops challenged them to stop but they didn’t pay heed, became aggressive and encircled BSF jawan on duty. Sensing imminent danger to life and govt property, BSF jawan fired one round of Pump Action Gun which hit one of the smugglers and was further apprehended,” said the statement.

The BSF jawans were taken to the local hospital where their conditions are stable. The Bangladeshi smuggler was also taken to the hospital along with them wherein the doctors declared him brought dead.