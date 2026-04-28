Baraut murder case: Main accused arrested after encounter

The main accused in the murder of 23-year-old Shoaib in Baraut was arrested by the Baghpat Police on Tuesday. Mohd Irfan was arrested following an exchange of fire during which constable Virendra Singh sustained a gunshot injury. The injured constable was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to police officials, the incident unfolded when a police team was checking vehicles near the canal embankment in the industrial area and a colony under construction along Daula Road. During the operation, Irfan, the prime suspect in the murder case, appeared at the scene. Upon spotting the police, he allegedly opened fire, hitting constable Virendra Singh in the left arm.

The accused was injured in retaliatory firing by the police, and was arrested. A country-made firearm and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession.

The arrest is linked to a murder that took place on Monday morning on Barka Road in Baraut. Shoaib, 23, was stabbed to death following a minor dispute. The attack also left several members of his family seriously injured, including his father Aas Mohammad, brothers Suhail and Farman, sister Farah, and mother Guddo.

Following the incident, police registered a case against five accused Dilshad, Irfan, Rehan, Rohan alias Iram, and Israna based on a complaint filed by an injured Aas Mohammad.

Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the remaining suspects.

Additional superintendent of police Praveen Kumar Chauhan said further investigation is underway, and efforts are being intensified to ensure the swift arrest of all those involved in the crime.