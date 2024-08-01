Basement coaching centres in Gurugram lack facilities to deal with flooding, fire

Gurugram: Coaching centres operating from basements in Gurugram not only lack basic firefighting equipment but also do not have any emergency facilities to deal with sudden flooding or waterlogging, an investigation by a team from Hindustan Times has found. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has formed teams to conduct thorough inspections of coaching centres, particularly those operating from basements. (HT PHOTO)

The HT team recently visited at least 10 coaching centres in Sector 14, Sector 10, Pataudi Road, and other parts of Old Gurugram and found alarming deficiencies in handling emergencies. When questioned, the staff of the coaching centres admitted they had never considered the need for emergency facilities. “We use pumps to drain out water during monsoons and only occasionally have we faced such situations,” said Sumit Yadav, director of one of the coaching centres.

Another director of yet another coaching institute said that their basement is being used for classes for several years but they have not faced any challenges nor have the students ever complained. “The classes are mostly in the evening and during weekends so we have additional staff who is on alert and removes water from basements if at all water enters the building. We have tried to place bricks near the staircase and it works,” said Bhupinder Singh Lohan.

The institutes said their focus has always been on providing quality education, but they have not thought about safety measures. However, after the tragic incident in Delhi, where students were trapped in a flooded basement and three aspirants died, they are more aware of the need for proper emergency protocols and safety measures.

Students and parents expressed their concerns over the lack of emergency facilities. “It’s really worrying to know that our coaching centre isn’t prepared for emergencies like flooding. We spend so much time here and it’s scary to think about what could happen during heavy rains,” said Pritish Yadav, a student preparing for JEE.

A parent, Venika Rajput, shared similar sentiments. “As a parent, I am extremely concerned about the safety of these coaching centres. The recent rains have shown how vulnerable these basement centres are. The authorities must take immediate steps to inspect these centres and enforce strict safety measures.”

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has formed teams to conduct thorough inspections of coaching centres, particularly those operating from basements. “We are taking these safety concerns very seriously. The inspection teams will identify any violations and ensure that all necessary safety protocols are followed. Centres found lacking will be issued notices and required to make immediate changes,” he said.

Gulshan Kalra, Deputy Director (Technical) of Haryana Fire Services, emphasised the need for urgent action. “We have formed teams to carry out inspections of coaching centres, especially those operating from basements. These inspections will focus on identifying safety violations and ensuring compliance with emergency protocols. Notices will be issued to non-compliant centres, and those failing to upgrade their facilities will face closure,” he said.

The recent findings highlight a critical gap in the safety infrastructure of basement coaching centres in Gurugram. With the increasing frequency of heavy rains and the risk of flooding, it is imperative that these centres prioritise the safety and well-being of their students. The administration must enforce strict safety standards and ensure that all coaching centres are adequately prepared for emergencies to prevent any potential disasters.