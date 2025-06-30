Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Bathinda civil hospital: SMO among three officials suspended in 30-lakh fuel scam

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jun 30, 2025 11:33 PM IST

The suspended officials include SMO Dr Gurmail Singh, senior assistant Sheenam Singla and computer operator Jagjit Singh; Dr Gurmail Singh, who was previously stationed at the Bathinda hospital, was transferred to Sunam in Sangrur last month after allegations of misappropriation of funds surfaced

The health department has suspended three officials for alleged 30-lakh fuel scam at the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital in Bathinda.

The scam came to light when a resident of Ghudda village in Bathinda filed a complaint with the vigilance bureau and health authorities. (HT photo for representation)
The suspended officials include senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Gurmail Singh, senior assistant Sheenam Singla and computer operator Jagjit Singh.

Dr Gurmail Singh, who was previously stationed at the Bathinda hospital, was transferred to Sunam in Sangrur last month after allegations of misappropriation of funds surfaced.

The suspension orders were issued on June 28 and the accused have now been attached to the state health department headquarters in Chandigarh. Bathinda’s officiating civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Singla confirmed receiving the suspension orders on Monday.

The scam came to light when a resident of Ghudda village in Bathinda filed a complaint with the vigilance bureau and health authorities, submitting documentary evidence of fraudulent diesel bills raised for disused ambulances and vehicles.

According to officials, preliminary investigations suggest that around 30 lakh may have been misappropriated and the vigilance bureau is currently probing the case to determine the individuals responsible for the financial loss to the state exchequer.

