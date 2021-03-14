Battle on for claim to SAD assembly ticket in Majha

Tarn Taran/Amritsar Even as state assembly polls are over nine months away, early next year, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will have its task cut out in deciding its candidates in the border districts of Tarn Taran and Amritsar. A rift has been created in the party over its ticket for Khemkaran assembly.

Earlier this week, during his two-day public meetings in Khemkaran, former SAD minister and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal’s son-in-law Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, had laid a claim to the ticket. Khemkaran is home turf of SAD’s senior leader Virsa Singh Valtoha, who has fought three assembly elections from here, winning two of them. Valtoha has dubbed this as a betrayal and vowed to work to deny a ticket to the Kairons.

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal is holding a rally at Amarkot village of Khemkaran constituency on March 15, under the party’s Punjab Mangda Hisab campaign.

Now, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Bhai Manjit Singh, son of former chief of Damdami Taksal Kartar Singh Bhindranwale, has written a letter to SAD patron Parkash and Sukhbir, seeking a ticket from Tarn Taran district.

Manjit, of Bhura Kohna village in Khemkaran constituency, told HT over phone,“My father opposed Indira Gandhi’s emergency. My brother Bhai Amrik Singh, who remained president of All-India Sikh Student Federation, was killed while fighting the Indian Army during the attack on the Akal Takht Sahib. I will start my campaign from April 13 by paying obeisance at the Baba Budha Sahib Gurdwara.”

On Valtoha’s annoyance over Kairon’s ‘interference’ in the constituency, Manjit added, “I made Valtoha a two-time MLA by my support. If I get the ticket from Khemkaran, Valtoha will support me.”

Former Subordinate Service Selection Board (SSSB) member Iqbal Singh Sandhu has also been camping in Tarn Taran for the past few months. Iqbal, who claims to have former minister Bikram Singh Majithia’s backing, said, “The party high command has given its blessings to me from Tarn Taran.”

BATALA MLA STAKES CLAIM TO

TICKET ON FATEHGARH CHURIAN

Batala MLA Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal has staked claim to SAD assembly poll ticket from Fatehgarh Churian seat in Gurdaspur district. Ravikaran Singh Kahlon, son of Akali stalwart and former Punjab assembly speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon, has already been nursing the constituency.

Lodhinangal challenged Kahlon’s claim a day after he (Kahlon) shared a photo of his meeting with the party chief Sukhbir. In the photo caption, Kahlon claimed that the party president had handed him over the command of the segment. Kahlon has been working in this constituency as “halqa incharge. “I shall gift victory to the party from this constituency in 2022 elections,” his post said.

Batala MLA said, “My home segment is Fatehgarh Churian. My village Lodhinangal is here. Akali workers have warned that they would have no option other than leaving the party if I don’t contest from Fatehgarh Churian.” On Sunday, he is addressing a gathering of his supporters at Hothian village.

On Lodhinangal, Kahlon said, “I met the party president on Friday. He trusts me and ordered me to go ahead. Since he appointed me in-charge, I have been serving the constituency. Where was he (Lodhinangal) earlier?”.

Qadian, Sri Hargobindpur and Dera Baba Nanak constituencies in the district also face a similar fight over ticket.