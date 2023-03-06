BCom student hangs self after losing Bitcoin investment worth lakhs

LUCKNOW A city-based second-year BCom student allegedly hanged himself on Thursday after losing his ₹3.5 lakh investment in Bitcoin, a popular cryptocurrency. The victim, a resident of LDA colony under Sarojini Nagar Police station limits, was found hanging from a piece of cloth in the wee hours of Thursday. According to the bereaved family, the boy was depressed after losing the money. (HT Photo)

According to the bereaved family, the boy was depressed after losing the money that he had invested in Bitcoin. They added that he stumbled upon an online crypto investment company while using Telegram, a social media app. As the company promised high returns, he started trading in Bitcoins.

“However, he didn’t receive a penny in return even after investing ₹3.5 lakh. When he asked for his money back, the company representative he was in touch with stopped picking up his calls. Later, he realised that the company duped him. This provoked him to take the extreme step,” said the victim’s cousin.

Sharing further details, Santosh Kumar Arya, SHO, Sarojini Nagar, said, “The body was sent for post-mortem. Its report confirmed death due to suicide... According to the preliminary investigation, the boy hanged himself after losing money. We checked the company’s authenticity and has found it to be genuine. If the family files a complaint, the matter will be investigated.” he added.