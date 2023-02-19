BD Mishra takes oath as lieutenant governor of Ladakh

Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd.) on Sunday was sworn in as the new lieutenant governor (LG) of Ladakh. Chief justice of the high court of J&K and Ladakh justice N. Kotiswar Singh administered the oath of office at Raj Niwas in Leh.

Mishra, who was previously the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, is the second LG of Ladakh after Radha Krishnan Mathur, who served for three years, from 31 October 2019 to 11 February 2023, resigned following the separation of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir.

Directorate of information and public relations, Leh, stated that chief executive councillors of Kargil and Leh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, MP Ladakh, advisor to LG, all administrative secretaries and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

“Advisor Umang Narula read out the warrant of appointment of Brig. (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd.) as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh,” it said. The LG was also accorded a guard of honour by the Ladakh police.

Mishra’s appointment comes at a time when Ladakh has been agitating against the centre demanding a grant of statehood, which was given a union territory status in 2019 when it was separated from Jammu and Kashmir after stripping the region of its special status.

BD Mishra is a former brigadier of the Indian Army and is the former Commander of the Counter Hijack Force of the National Security Guard (NSG), popularly known as the Black Cat Commandos.

Born on 20th July 1939 in Uttar Pradesh, Mishra holds MA, M.Sc, and LLB degrees and a PhD degree from Jiwaji University, Gwalior.

After his training at Indian Military Academy, he was commissioned in Infantry, the Madras Regiment, in 1961 and retired on July 31, 1995, after an army career spreading over 33 years. He fought during all three major wars, including 1962 against China, 1965 against Pakistan, and the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. He also commanded an Infantry Battalion in Poonch Sector, on the Indo-Pak Line of Actual Control, from 1979 to 1981.

