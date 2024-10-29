Become job creators to make India number one economy: Minister urges youths

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday appealed youths to become job creators and not job seekers while calling it a vital move to make the country number one economy in the world in the next 25 years. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the IIT-BHU convocation on Monday. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

“Today, the size of our economy is three trillion dollars, and in the coming days it has to reach the goal of five to eight trillion dollars. To achieve this target, we must become job creators,” he said.

Pradhan was speaking as the chief guest at the 13th convocation of IIT-BHU organised at Swatantrata Bhavan on Monday. The minister formally inaugurated the convocation by lighting the lamp and garlanding the statue of BHU founder Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya.

Degrees were awarded to 1,959 students among whom 1060 were BTech, 319 IDD (Integrated Dual Degree), 263 MTech/MPharma and 49 MSc and 253 researchers were given doctorate degrees.

Highlighting the progress made by the country, he said today India is developing rapidly and it has become the fifth largest economy in the world.

Underlining the challenges coming in the way of giving momentum and strength to the future economy of the country, he said, “The kind of talent present here is the pillar of the strength of the country.”

“Fifty years ago, there was food shortage in India. We used to import wheat from America. Today sixty percent of the people of India are given the goods produced by the farmers for free and we also supply food grains to other countries. This has happened within 50 years,” added Pradhan.

He shared an example showing the importance of digital development in the country along with Kashi.

He said that a year ago I ordered and ate Kashi’s famous Chachi’s Kachori, then ate guava, and then enjoyed paan. “I also made digital payment at all three places. I feel very proud to say that today India surpasses digital payment practice followed in countries like America, China and Europe,” he said.

“We had to wait for decades to control TB, malaria, and polio. Even during the Covid pandemic, we not only administered 225 crore doses of vaccine, but also delivered vaccines to more than 100 countries. This underlines the development story of today’s new India,” said Pradhan.

He added the whole world expects us to be champions in renewable energy, sustainable energy, and new energy. “Generally, only a technical university can do all these works. The country’s IITs have become global brands of the world, and you have also become a stakeholder of that brand,” he told students.

He wished the students a bright future at the convocation ceremony here.

Minister lays foundation stone of six projects worth ₹400 cr at IIT-BHU

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday laid the foundation stone of six important projects worth about ₹400 crore at the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) on Monday.

These projects include Centenary Innovation and Research Park (CIRP), Centenary Defense and Precision Engineering Hub (CDPEH), Malaviya Student Activity and Computing Centre (MCACC), New Hostels for Boys and Girls, and Staff Accommodation. Each apartment complex will have modern amenities such as fire safety measures, wash basins, taps, bathroom fittings and adequate parking.