IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Beer price to come down by 20 per can from today in UP
HT Image
HT Image
others

Beer price to come down by 20 per can from today in UP

Beer price will come down by 20 per can from Thursday, the only brew to buck the trend of rising prices of liquor in many years in the state
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow:
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 11:11 PM IST

Beer price will come down by 20 per can from Thursday, the only brew to buck the trend of rising prices of liquor in many years in the state. What’s more beer sellers would get 3.10 more per can of beer.

However, despite sweltering heat, beer sellers aren’t expecting substantial increase in footfall in vends.

They feel the move isn’t enough to cut the gloom despite increasing temperature when usually people beat the heat with chilled beer cans.

Fresh surge in Covid cases in the state is giving them jitters as many of them are still haunted by memories of 2020 when corona ate not just their profits, but in many instances, “left them with virtually nothing.”

“People used to hang out with chilled beer cans in summers. So, the timing of the move to cut pricing and raise our profits would have been perfect had it not been for fresh surge in corona cases. Now, the fear is that the surge in infections would make people go slow on cold, chilled stuff and if that happens, it will mean things were back to square one,” said Kanhaiyalal Maurya, general secretary, UP Liquor Sellers’ Association.

The fact that they would save more on each can they sell too isn’t enough cheer for them.

“We would get 3.10 paise more from Thursday. The slashing of prices per can by as much as 20, a first in a long, long time, is also expected to push up sagging beer sales in the state,” he said.

Between April to November 2019 the beer sales that were approximately 27.08 crore bottles in the state fell sharply in the same period in 2020, majority of which was consumed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown and post-lockdown restrictions, officials said. The beer sales thus came down sharply in 2020 with just about 17.28 crore bottles being sold.

“It’s true that we advise people against having things that are cold, straight out of fridge in any case. During Covid times we have been urging people to have steam, have more of lukewarm water,” said Dr RK Verma, a plastic surgeon admitting that low beer sales could be due to Covid fear.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP