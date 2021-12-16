{Behbal Kalan police firing} Victim’s son starts indefinite sit-in at protest site for justice

Faridkot Over six years after his father Bhagwan Krishan Singh was among two protesters killed in police firing at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015, Sukhraj Singh, Bhagwan’s son, started an indefinite dharna at the incident site, the local bus stand. The police firing at protesters gathered against sacrilege had also killed Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village

“Political leaders have built their careers on this issue, but have done nothing to ensure the accused are behind the bars and justice,” Sukhraj said, adding, “Now, politicians are again using sacrilege and police firing for mileage in the assembly polls due next year. We are the ones who are suffering.”

He targeted deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for failing to ensure even as he had held the home portfolio for months. Initially, Sukhraj planned to carry out a protest march from Behbal Kalan to Kotkapura on Thursday. He was joined by Gurjeet’s father Sadhu Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, AAP leader and Kotkapura MLA Kultar Sandhwan and Dal Khalsa spokesperson, Kanwar Pal Singh.

Kanwar Pal said, “The victim’s son has resolved to go for an indefinite sit-in due to the total failure of the Punjab government. He is sitting at the same spot where his father was killed in cold blood, under a conspiracy. This is Sukhraj’s personal war, but we have endorsed it and extended moral support to the cause. Our members will join him on rotation. Sukhraj has relaunched the Morcha single-handedly,” he added.

The SIT has named former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and suspended IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal as accused, and filed a charge-sheet against them. Now, a trial is going on against them in a court at Faridkot. The Punjab and Haryana high court, however, has stayed proceedings against Saini till February 2022 following which the accused have filed a number of pleas, further delaying the trial.