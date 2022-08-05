Bengaluru woman throws 4-year-old daughter to death from fourth floor, arrested

In a tragic incident, a woman killed her four-year-old daughter by throwing her from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Bengaluru’s Sampangiramanagar area on Thursday afternoon.

She even tried to jump off the building railing too but was timely pulled back to safety by the residents of the society.

A senior police officer said that the entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the building. In the footage, the mother, a dentist by profession, is seen walking along with her daughter on the balcony on the fourth floor around 3:05pm. After some time, she lifted her daughter and threw her to the ground.

She took a few moments and climbed onto the railing. She stood there for several seconds, presumably preparing to jump.

“Some neighbours heard the cries of the child and came out of their house. They pulled her back and informed the police,” the officer said.

Polices said the family members informed them that the woman had tried to abandon her daughter at a railway station, however, she was rescued.

The officials are verifying this claim and the information provided to them that the child was suffering from some ailments, which had pushed the dentist to depression.

