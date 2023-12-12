close_game
News / Cities / Others / Better healthcare services in U.P. now: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Better healthcare services in U.P. now: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Dec 12, 2023 08:08 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak said the state has made enormous strides in the past seven years in the health sector.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak said the state has made enormous strides in the past seven years in the health sector.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

While addressing a gathering during a programme held under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Khairabad village on Sunday evening, Pathak claimed that infant mortality rate has come down, the delivery rate has increased, and health infrastructure has strengthened. Primary health centres, and wellness centres are playing a vital role in providing treatment to patients at their doorstep, he added.

He claimed under one district one medical college scheme, 65 medical colleges were running in UP and some others were under construction and initiatives were being taken to establish nursing colleges along with each medical college.

Launching a week-long polio campaign, he also administered polio drops to a five-month child at AIIMS Gorakhpur. The campaign is intended to completely eradicate polio from Uttar Pradesh.

This drive would continue till December 15.

