Beware! Women snatchers’ gang on the prowl in Ludhiana again

Yet another elderly woman has fallen prey to a women snatchers’ gang that has been active in areas under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana police commissionerate and Ludhiana rural police for the past few years.

The gang, comprising three women and a man, comes in car and targets elderly women on the pretext of offering them a lift.

Their latest victim is a 69-year-old woman of Moti Bagh of Jagraon who was targeted on March 14. In the police complaint, her son, Rajnish Kumar, said that his mother was on the way to a shrine near Khanga Chowk when three women and a man in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car offered her a lift. She accepted their offer and got in but after covering some distance, the accused told her that they were heading in another direction following which the victim got off. It was only later that she notices that her gold bangle was missing.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balraj Singh, the investigating officer, said closed-circuit television cameras in the area have captured the registration number of the car used in the crime but it is likely that the accused may have changed the number plates later.

A case under Section 379-B (snatching using force) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the four unidentified persons at Jagraon city police station.

Similar cases in the past

March 10: A gang of thieves, including three women and a man, robbed a 73-year-old woman of her gold bangle in H-Block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar of Ludhiana.

August 31, 2020: The women’s gang robbed two women in a day in Sarabha village and Jodhan Bazar. The accused had introduced themselves as relatives to the victims.

July 26, 2020: A 53-year-old Sahnewal resident was robbed of her gold chain by a gang of women. The Sahnewal police had lodged an FIR against unidentified persons.