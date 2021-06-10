Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bheem Army activist beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh

By Aabshar H Quazi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 05:42 PM IST
A 21-year-old Bheem Army activist was allegedly beaten to death for complaining to police about the tearing of Bhimrao Ambedkar’s poster outside his house in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh.

Vinod Bamania succumbed to his injuries two days after he was attacked on June 5. Hanumangarh police superintendent Preeti Jain said they have arrested Anil Sihag and Rakesh Sihag for the assault.

Bamania filed police complaints in May against some villagers for assault on him and his family for resisting a roadblock. He later filed another complaint about life threats to him for objection to the distribution of the copies of Hanuman Chalisa in April.

“On June 5, Anil Sihag and Rakesh Sihag along with others stopped Vinod and me when we were going to our agricultural fields,” said Mukesh, Bamania’s cousin. He added the attackers told them they will teach them Ambedkarite ideology.

“They got hold of us and beat us... I somehow managed to run away but they caught hold of Vinod and hit him with sticks several times,” said Mukesh.

Jain said the two attackers were earlier booked for the attempt to murder and now murder charges have been slapped too.

Satyavan Indasar, Bhim Army state president, demanded an impartial probe and compensation to their activist’s family. Bheem Army chief Chandrashekar Azad Ravan was also likely to visit Hanumangarh.

