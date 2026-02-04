Bhopal: 14-year-old boy dies by suicide over online game task, police say

Bhopal: A 14-year-old boy on Wednesday died by suicide allegedly while trying to complete an online game task in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, police said. The deceased was a Class 8 student and the only son of his parents (Representative photo)

Police officers said that multiple task-based games were found on the deceased’s mobile phone, which has been seized for examination.

The boy’s parents, who had gone out to attend a funeral, found him hanging in his room when they returned, Piplani police station in-charge Chandrika Yadav said.

“They immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Yadav added.

“The parents, who are teachers at a private school, informed us that the boy had recently become addicted to online games on his mobile phone. As his studies were getting affected, the family had started restricting his mobile phone use,” Yadav said.

The parents also told police that the boy often spoke about completing tasks given in the game. “According to the family, the child took this step to complete some task of the online game. We have seized the mobile phone and cyber experts are examining it to ascertain the reason behind this extreme step,” Yadav said.

A case has been registered in the matter.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290