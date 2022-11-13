BHU conference: India praised for curbing illegal synthetic drug production

Varanasi: Hailing India as the “pharmacy of the world”, the United States National Drug Control Policy director, Dr Rahul Gupta, praised India for effectively curbing the manufacturing of illegal synthetic drugs while also raising concerns over the rising cases of addiction in the rural parts of the country.

The Indian-American doctor, who was elevated to the post by US Senate in November last year, on Saturday spoke about India’s future in healthcare and medicine, pandemic management, drug trafficking and partnership between India and the US in the sectors, on the second day of the seventh Ideal Village Conference here. The meet was being organised by Banaras Hindu University’s Institute of Management Studies in collaboration with Stanford University and others.

The conference saw participation of eminent personalities from around the globe. The second day kicked off with a discussion on ‘healthcare and nutrition’. Prof Kanwaljeet J S Anand of Stanford University initiated the session that was also virtually attended by spiritual guru Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, the founder of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence in Karnataka.

The session involved a discussion on the development of infrastructure to make healthcare affordable in the remote areas as well as the incorporation of nutrition into daily dietary habits.