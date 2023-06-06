BHU launches 15-day free orientation courses for Yoga enthusiasts

VARANASI Banaras Hindu University’s Malaviya Bhavan has launched 15-day free orientation courses for Yoga enthusiasts in order to prepare them mentally and physically for joining a full-fledged program.

Banaras Hindu University’s Malaviya Bhavan has launched the course. (HT File)

Yog Sadhna Kendra at Malaviya Bhavan of the varsity conducts various courses on Yoga, which are being attended by students, working professionals and people from all walks of the life. However, students after joining the course often find it difficult to learn due to lack of knowledge about basic practices or activities in Yoga.

In this context, Malaviya Bhavan has launched 15-day free orientation courses for Yoga enthusiasts in order to prepare them mentally and physically for joining a full-fledged program.

The workshops will help students overcome their hesitation and the difficulties in performing Yoga Asanas by training their body and mind during the workshops. The orientation workshops are completely free for everyone. In wake of the 9th International Yoga Day on June 21, 2023, the first Yoga Orientation Workshop is set to kick off from June 7, 2023.

Professor Raja Ram Shukla, Director, Malaviya Bhawan, said that a 15-day Surya Namaskar workshop was also organised from May 9 to May 23 in this regard. Nearly 125 students and 15 experts took part in the workshop, which was applauded widely. Prof Shukla said, “Yoga shows us the way to have a healthy mind and body, which ultimately translates into a healthy society and a healthy nation. Keeping this in mind, the Malaviya Bhavan has started these free programs, so that participants become more confident and comfortable in joining a proper Yoga program”.

The first workshop scheduled from June 7 will also have practice sessions on Yoga Asanas to be performed during the ninth International Yoga Day celebration on June 21. There will also be sessions on Surya Namaskar and Dhyana Yoga. Yog Sadhna Kendra, Malaviya Bhavan, is also planning to consider various other programs for specific groups like working men and women and housewives, among others.

