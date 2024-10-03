BHU suspends 13 students, Cong, BSM flay move

The BHU administration has suspended 13 students for alleged indiscipline/misconduct for varied durations on September 26. The BHU campus in Varanasi (HT File Photo)

These are students who participated in protests and demonstrations demanding action against those who sexually assaulted a girl in IIT-BHU, in November, last year.

Out of 13, few have been suspended for one month, others for 15 days, said a suspended student.

A BHU official, pleading anonymity, confirmed the action taken by the university.

Meanwhile, Congress city unit president Raghvendra Chaubey and the Bhagat Singh Morcha have condemned the suspension.

Chaubey said that students protested demanding action against criminals who were involved in the incident of gang rape on the IIT-BHU premises last year in November.

He said that action against students who raised a voice against atrocities and injustice is objectionable. Action has been taken by the BHU administration to suppress the voices of protest and create an atmosphere of fear and terror among the students, he alleged.

“We demand that this suspension be withdrawn immediately by the BHU administration,” said Chaubey.

After the massive protest by the students, three accused were arrested for their involvement in the incident of sexual assault.