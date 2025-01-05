Bid to secure police job land four in jail in GB Nagar

GREATER NOIDA: Four people were arrested on Saturday for attempting to secure a position illegally during the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Direct Recruitment that was held in 2023, the Gautam Budh Nagar police said. Four people were arrested on Saturday for attempting to secure a position illegally during the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Direct Recruitment held in 2023. (Representational Image)

The matter was discovered on December 30, 2024, at the Reserve Police Lines in Gautam Budh Nagar, when the document verification (DV) and physical standard test (PST) process was underway. An FIR was registered under multiple sections and the accused have been sent to judicial custody, police said.

According to the police, a candidate, identified as Abhay Singh, from Nahali village in Meerut, appeared for the recruitment under registration number 11561715 and roll number 4527689. During the DV/PST process, discrepancies in his documents raised suspicions.

The DV/PST board conducted a thorough verification, including an E-KYC and IRIS scan, revealing that the candidate had submitted forged documents.

Further interrogation revealed that the man was Arvind Kumar, also from Nahali village. Interestingly, Arvind Kumar is already serving as a constable with the 36th Battalion of the PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) in Varanasi, police said.

“The findings during the investigation reveal a deliberate and coordinated effort to exploit the recruitment process using forged documents and impersonation,” said ACP Central Noida, Saumya Singh.

On December 31, 2024, an FIR was registered at the Ecotech-3 police station and charges were filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 13 of the Uttar Pradesh Amended Examination Act.

Arvind Kumar and his accomplices—Vishal Som, Tushar, and Ankit, all residents of Nahali—have been arrested for their involvement in the fraud. While Arvind has been charged under multiple sections for forgery and impersonation, the others have been booked under Section 61(2) of the BNS Act, police said.

“All four accused were presented before a court, which sent them to judicial custody. Investigations are underway to identify the motives behind the scam,” the ACP said.