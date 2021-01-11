Big blow to Akali Dal as former Mohali mayor’s group decides to go independent in MC polls
In a major blow to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), former Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh’s group on Monday decided to contest the upcoming municipal elections independently and not on party symbol. The elections are scheduled next month.
The decision was taken at a meeting held on Monday under the leadership of Kulwant Singh, where around 25 former SAD councillors were also present.
Just two days back, SAD had officially declared a list of 28 candidates (all of whom were former councillors), but on Monday, 22 of them sided with Kulwant.
In the 2015 elections, Kulwant had led the Azad group (of Independents) and won 10 seats. With the support of Congress, he was elected the mayor. Later, in 2017, he joined SAD.
“We want development of the city. All former councillors have decided to rise above party lines while contesting the MC elections. We are hopeful of winning all 50 seats,” said Kulwant.
Parvinder Singh Sohana, president, Youth Akali Dal, Mohali, said: “We will contest elections only under the leadership of Kulwant Singh.”
Last month, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had appointed a five-member committee for the MC elections in Mohali. It included former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and Kulwant.
“The party’s core committee has decided to contest on party symbol. The decision was taken in the presence of Kulwant Singh. He should have objected in the meeting itself,” said Chandumajra.
Four-cornered contest
With the latest development, a four-cornered fight awaits the MC polls. In the fray are SAD, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Kulwant’s group. The splinter Akali group floated by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has opted out of the elections and will support AAP candidates and Independents.
Meanwhile, Punjab cabinet minister and Congress leader Balbir Singh Sidhu said: “In 2015, we supported him (Kulwant) to become the mayor, but after 18 months ,he back-stabbed us and joined SAD. People of Mohali are aware of his truth and will give his group a befitting reply.”
The five-year term of the House ended on April 26 last year. Among the 50 wards, 25 have been reserved for women besides five for scheduled castes (including two for women) and two for backward classes (men).
Flip-flops so far
A real estate developer, Kulwant Singh was the SAD candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
He along with other members of Azad group left the party over denial of candidature ahead of the first Mohali MC elections in 2015.
He went on to become Mohali’s first mayor in August 2015 as per an agreement with Congress.
As many as 27 councillors, including 10 from Azad group, 14 from Congress and two Independents, voted for him.
Rishabh Jain of Congress had secured senior deputy mayor’s post and Independent councillor Manjeet Singh Sethi became the deputy mayor with 23 SAD-BJP councillors deciding not to vote.
Later, in 2017, Kulwant went back into the SAD fold.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mother, brother among 3 held for murdering 24-year-old man, dumping body at Kasara Ghat near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalyan civic body shortlisted for the final round of Covid-19 innovation award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: TMC sets up control room to tackle complaints of dead birds in Thane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drugs found from warehouse of Mumbai’s famous paan vendor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman politician’s murder in Ambala: Serving life term for murder, shooter was out on parole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: As sales dive, shops in Panchkula stop stocking eggs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu in Barwala:Just ₹90 per culled bird will drive us to bankruptcy, says poultry farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big blow to Akali Dal as former Mohali mayor’s group decides to go independent in MC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida residents demand road repairs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida begins preparation for chief minister’s visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Freedom 251’ scam kingpin arrested again, this time for duping traders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad to place solid waste collection bins underground at five locations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida: Two found dead in illegal liquor factory; property owner, brokers arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muradnagar incident effect: Civic body steps up checks, all low quoted tenders will be scrutinised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana MC in clean-up mode for Punjab CM’s visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox