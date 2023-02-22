Home / Cities / Others / Big push to ODOP as state allocates 200 cr for product marketing through Unity Mall

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2023 08:10 PM IST

In a fillip to the state’s flagship ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme, the U.P. government made a provision of ₹200 crore in the budget to promote marketing of articles through the ‘Unity Mall’.

LUCKNOW In line with the announcement of Unity Malls in the Union Budget earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government also gave a big push to this crucial infrastructure in its Budget on Wednesday. In a fillip to the state’s flagship ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme, the U.P. government made a provision of 200 crore in the budget to promote marketing of articles through the ‘Unity Mall’.

The ODOP scheme aims to take local products to the national and international levels to strengthen economy. (Deepak Gupta)
However, the state government did not specify where this mall will come up. The proposed Unity Mall will help in promoting and selling ODOP products, geographical indication (GI)-tag articles, and other indigenous handicrafts. Earlier, in the Union Budget, India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the Unity Mall will provide space for ODOP products from several states. The ODOP scheme aims to take local products to the national and international levels to strengthen economy.

Several other important allocations were also made in the U.P. Budget to strengthen local industries. These include:-

Khadi and Village Industries

13 crore -- Khadi and Village Industries Development and Sustainable Self Employment Promotion Policy.

10 crore -- Generate employment for traditional artisans of clay art.

Handloom and Textile Industry

150 crore -- Financial assistance to investors in the textile sector and youths starting their venture.

175 crore -- Garment Policy of 2017.

345 crore -- Subsidised power supply to powerloom weavers.

20 crore -- Mukhya Mantri Power Loom Udyog Vikas Yojana.

10 crore -- Mukhyamantri Bunkar Saur Urja Yojana.

18 crore -- Jhalkari Bai Kori Handloom and Power Loom Development Scheme.

Horticulture and Food Processing

741.98 crore -- Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises.

206.27 crore -- National Horticulture Mission.

100 crore -- Uttar Pradesh Food Processing Industry Policy, 2022.

10 crore -- Setting up tissue culture laboratory to provide quality tissue culture banana plants to farmers of the state.

10 crore -- Centre of Excellence for Honey in Saharanpur.

Wednesday, February 22, 2023
