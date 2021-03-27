Bihar clamps Covid curbs ahead of festivals

PATNA

Amid the second wave of Covid-19 infections, the home department has banned processions and advised against crowding during Holi and Shab-e-Barat falling on March 28 and 29.

“Keeping in mind the new strain of Coronavirus, we will have to celebrate Holi cautiously this year. In view of the increasing number of cases of Coronavirus in many states, any kind of crowding in a public place, processions and DJs will be banned across the state,” said a senior official of state home department.

The government has also advised people to maintain social distancing.

For Holi, all types of celebrations have been banned in public places. “People may celebrate Holi with family members in their houses only and not at any public place,” the home department order says.