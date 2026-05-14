Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday said that the state government’s efforts to secure international airport status for Darbhanga airport would be realised, while announcing that the new terminal building proposed to be inaugurated by the end of this year may be named after Mithila’s iconic poet Vidyapati. Bihar govt pushing for Darbhanga international airport status, says CM

The announcement was made during a ceremonial event organised to formally hand over the security responsibility of Darbhanga airport to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The chief minister inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp and formally transferred the airport’s security command to CISF director general Praveer Ranjan by presenting the CISF flag and a symbolic key.

Addressing the gathering, Choudhary said that Bihar was working aggressively to strengthen air connectivity infrastructure across the state with a target to increase annual air passenger traffic from the present 5 million to four to 50 million over the next five years. “The plan is to expand the state’s air network nearly tenfold,” he said, adding that only around 250,000 people in Bihar used air travel before 2005.

He said tenders had already been floated for airports at Muzaffarpur, Raxaul, Saharsa and Birpur, while flight operations from Purnia airport had already commenced. He added that the government was also planning to develop airports at Munger, Ajgaibinath Dham in Bhagalpur and Begusarai.

The chief minister said the government intended to ensure aviation infrastructure in every district. “Where airports are not feasible, airstrips will be developed, and where even that is difficult, modern helipads will be created to facilitate regular helicopter services,” he said.

Referring to the rapid infrastructure growth in north Bihar, Choudhary said travel time to areas such as Jayanagar, Nirmali and Araria had reduced significantly due to improvements in road and rail connectivity. He also said the government was working towards promoting industrial development during next five years in the Ashok Paper Mill campus.

Choudhary said that a high-level meeting involving civil aviation officials from the Centre would be held next week to discuss the expansion and development of airport infrastructure facilities in Bihar.

Calling the occasion “historic and significant”, the chief minister said the programme had been organised on a smaller scale in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to minimise expenditure and fuel consumption by preferring video conferencing and limiting the scale of public events.

He also highlighted Mithila’s cultural heritage and the growing global recognition of makhana, describing it as a “super food” whose origins lie in Mithilanchal. “Prime Minister Modi frequently mentions makhana in his speeches and has consistently promoted its production and branding,” he said.

Choudhary further announced that the Bihar government had allotted 110 acres of land in Pothia block of Kishanganj district for setting up a regional training centre of the CISF and assured additional land if required.

The programme was also addressed by JD(U) working president and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, Darbhanga MP Gopal Jee Thakur, BJP state president and MLA Sanjay Saraogi, and CISF director general Praveer Ranjan.

Later, at the meeting held in the Darbhanga airport premises, the director of Darbhanga airport apprised the chief minister of the progress of the “Darbhanga International Airport project” through a presentation. In his presentation, the director provided detailed information regarding the updated status of the new terminal building, road connectivity, available facilities, power house, AC plant and other related infrastructure.