A mini gun factory was busted and five persons were arrested in Khagaria district on Wednesday, police said. Bihar: Mini gun factory busted in Khagaria, five arrested

A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF), District Intelligence Unit (DIU) and district police busted an illegal mini gun factory operating in Mathar Diara on the banks of the Ganga, far from the town area, and arrested five persons, all residents of neighbouring Munger district.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday evening, Khagaria superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar said, “The joint team carried out a secret raid based on intelligence inputs in Mathar Diara under Mufassil police station and recovered four country-made pistols, one katta, 10 empty magazines, six base machines, eight bicycle forks, two vice tools, two drill machines, nine hacksaw blades, 25 files (reti), two hammers, a drilling machine, and several other items used for manufacturing firearms.”

The SP added that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Tabrez alias Tammo, Mohammad Rinku alias Faiyaz, Mohammad Aftab Alam, Mohammad Wasim and Umesh Kumar Yadav, all residents of Munger. “They were hired by arms smugglers and are skilled artisans,” police said.

“This is the ninth such incident in the past eight months, and similar raids will continue to unearth illegal gun factories in the district,” the police added.

.