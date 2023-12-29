Bihar: Scrap plane gets stuck under bridge in Motihari; traffic disrupted

A scrapped plane being transported from Mumbai to Assam got stuck under an overbridge in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Friday, leading to a massive jam on the national highway, people aware of the matter said. The plane got stuck under Piprakothi bridge in Motihari. The plane got stuck under Piprakothi bridge in Motihari (HT Photo/Jay Prakash)

“Prima facie, it appears that the driver of the vehicle misjudged the underneath height of the overbridge vis-a-vis the height of the consignment being carried on the vehicle and as a result, it got stuck beneath the overbridge,” said a police officer, refusing to be identified.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Piprakothi’s station house officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar Singh downplayed the incident saying the lorry carrying the plane was safely extricated and left for its destination.

However, eyewitnesses said that the plane remained stuck under the bridge for over an hour, leading to heavy traffic snarls on NH-27. A video of the same also went viral on social media showing one lane of the highway completely clogged by vehicles as the stretch was blocked.

“It was around 9am when police reached the spot. The vehicle was extricated by deflating the tyres of the lorry,” an eyewitness said.

A similar incident took place last year in November when the body of an airplane got struck on the underpass of a road near Korisapadu in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh when the plane was en route from Kochi to Hyderabad.