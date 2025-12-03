Three persons, including a father and his son, were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Bhabua sessions court on Wednesday for brutally killing a youth over ₹1,000. Bihar: Three sentenced to life for killing youth over ₹ 1,000

The court of the 3rd district and additional sessions Judge, Vinay Kumar Tiwari, found Ram Iqbal Singh, his son Shailesh Singh, and their co-villager Shesh Muni Singh of Kunj village under Bhabua police station in Kaimur district guilty of stabbing and brutally killing their co-villager Upendra Singh on June 16, 2019, additional public prosecutor (APP) Satish Kumar Singh said.

The court awarded them life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on each of the convicts, with an additional six months’ imprisonment in case of default.

The dispute began after the accused claimed that their friend had transferred ₹3,000 to the victim’s account and demanded the money from him. The victim gave them ₹2,000 and said he would pay the remaining ₹1,000 after checking his bank account. This led to an altercation, during which the accused attacked the victim with knives and stabbed him to death around 8 am.

The victim’s uncle, Raj Kumar Singh, lodged a murder case at the Bhabua Town police station against the three named accused and their four associates — Gunjan Singh, Devmuni Singh, Sushil Singh, and Dhiraj Singh. Police arrested five of them and filed a chargesheet under Sections 302, 147, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code, APP Singh said.

During the trial, the prosecution examined nine witnesses. The court convicted three of the accused for murder, while Gunjan Singh and Sushil Singh were acquitted for lack of evidence, the APP added.