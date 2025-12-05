A 45-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife, two daughters and son-in-law in Gaya district on Thursday, police said. Bihar: Wife, daughters and son-in-law kill 45-year-old man and buries in courtyard

The incident occurred at Belarpur village under Mohanpur police station limits. Police said the accused buried the body in the courtyard and fled after locking the house.

On Thursday, villagers alerted Mohanpur police after a foul smell emanated from the house. A police team reached the spot, broke open the main gate and found the body buried about one-and-a-half feet deep in the courtyard.

The body, which had decomposed into a skeleton, was identified as that of Mahesh Prasad by his cousin, Ram Lakhan Prasad, and other family members. The left arm and teeth were found broken, and a cloth was stuffed in the mouth, indicating assault before death, police said.

Late Thursday night, a murder case was registered against the wife, two daughters and son-in-law on the statement of Mahesh’s elder brother. They were arrested from the son-in-law’s house at Mangala Gauri locality under Vishnupad police station area and brought to the police station in the early hours of Friday.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to killing Mahesh about a month ago and burying the body. They told police that Mahesh was a heavy drinker who had sold the family’s land and frequently disposed of household items and grain. He would also assault his wife and daughters in an intoxicated state, causing prolonged distress.

Believing that the violence would not end unless Mahesh was eliminated, they allegedly planned his murder. One night, when he returned home drunk and repeated his abusive behaviour, they killed him and later buried the body, police said.

City SP (Gaya) Ramanand Kumar Kaushal said the skeleton had been sent to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. Police have also sought court permission for a DNA test.