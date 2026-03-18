Biju Naveen Foundation: Patnaik clarifies timing amid BJP attack over intent

Amid mounting political heat in Odisha, former chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday clarified the formation of the ‘Biju Naveen Inspirational Foundation’, explaining that it was conceived ahead of his neck surgery to benefit the people of the state, even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified questions over its timing, intent and transparency. Former Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik. (ANI)

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president said the trust was conceived when he was preparing for a major neck surgery. He said that before undergoing the procedure in Mumbai, he had travelled to Delhi to consult legal and financial experts on setting up the trust.

“When I was expected to go for my serious neck operation in Mumbai, I went to Delhi first for consultations and there I spoke to lawyers and chartered accountants on trusts because in Delhi they have an expertise on these matters. So I decided to open a trust in Biju babu’s name for the benefit of the people of Odisha and also started with a small sum of ₹1 lakh from my own funds. This was for the benefit of the people of Odisha. This is what I wish to do. None of this money will come from the BJD or any party funds,” he told reporters outside the Assembly.

Patnaik said he was compelled to respond after “negative stories” appeared in sections of the media regarding the foundation’s formation.

The BJP, however, questioned the delay in the clarification, with party MLA Santosh Khatua noting that the trust was registered on May 9 last year and asking why details were not disclosed earlier. He also sought clarity on its functioning and registration. “If the trust is for Odisha, why has it not been registered here?” he asked.

Patnaik had undergone spinal surgery for cervical arthritis on June 22 last year at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

The controversy escalated after expelled BJD leader Shreemayee Mishra shared the trust’s registration document on social media, alleging that it was formed surreptitiously to take control of party assets and funds. According to the document, former IAS officer V Karthikeya Pandian is the president of the trust, while senior lawyer and former Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija is listed as a trustee.

The issue was first raised by expelled former MLA Pravat Biswal, who said he began examining the trust’s details after questioning candidate selection for the recent Rajya Sabha elections. Mishra said she accessed the details through the Darpan portal and, with assistance from contacts in Delhi, obtained copies of the registration documents.

The row also touched BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Santrupt Misra ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on March 16, with the BJP alleging that he had not disclosed his association with the trust, where he is named as its secretary.