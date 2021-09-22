Bikru case: HC rejects bail plea of cops accused of leaking info on police action to gangster

The Allahabad High Court rejected the bail plea of station officer (SO) Vinay Tiwari and sub-inspector KK Sharma who were arrested for allegedly leaking information on police action to gangster Vikas Dubey that led to the Bikru village ambush on July 3, 2020.

While rejecting the bail plea, single judge Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava said that it was evident that the accused/applicants had prior information regarding the police raid, and they ‘evidently’ revealed it to gangster.

“There are policemen, maybe very few in numbers, who show their loyalty more to such gangsters than to their department for reasons best known to them,” the HC observed.

The act of the accused alerted the gangsters and eventually led to a shootout in which 8 police personnel lost their lives. Dubey too was later killed in police encounter.

Tiwari and another policeman were arrested in 2020 on charges of allegedly leaking information on police action to Dubey.

An FIR was registered after the incident under sections 147, 148, 504, 323, 364, 342 and 307 of Indian Penal Code and section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932 at Chaubeypur police station of Kanpur Nagar.

Tiwari’s counsel submitted that there was only some “scattered” evidence against the accused applicants.

UP government’s counsel countered that role of Sharma was evident since he was regularly in touch with Vikas Dubey and his gang and through him SO Vinay Tiwari was also in his touch.

“The police force faces some real difficulty in combating organised crime and criminal activities. The police personnel are mostly not provided with that kind of sophisticated arms which are available in plenty to the gangsters and their gang members. The police stations are mostly under-manned and the strength of police force is remarkably less in comparison to the population,” the HC order read.

The court also said that there is a concerning trend of political parties welcoming gangsters and criminals involved in organised crime in the party. The parties try to back and protect such gangsters, painting and spreading an imaginary image of Robinhood, the Court observed.

“They are given tickets to contest elections and sometimes they win also. This trend needs to be stopped as soon as possible. All the political parties should sit and together a decision is required to be taken by them that gangsters and criminals will be discouraged in politics and no political party will give ticket to them in elections,” the HC emphasised.