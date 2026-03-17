A businessman from Bokaro has alleged that he received a threat call via WhatsApp demanding ₹5 crore as extortion, prompting him to lodge a complaint with the police, officials said on Monday. Bizman gets ₹5 crore extortion threat via WhatsApp call in Bokaro

According to the complaint, Sector area resident Ritesh Kumar Singh approached Bokaro City Police stating that he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown mobile number on March 15. The caller allegedly claimed to have detailed knowledge about Singh’s business and demanded ₹5 crore, reportedly saying the money was for a “boss”.

Singh further alleged that when he refused to pay the extortion amount, the caller used abusive language and threatened to kill him. The caller also allegedly claimed that they had earlier planned the murder of another trader in Bokaro and were monitoring Singh and his family’s activities.

The businessman has submitted screenshots of WhatsApp chats to the police as evidence and requested strict legal action against the accused. He has also sought police protection, expressing concern for the safety of himself and his family.

The threatening messages reportedly mentioned several names, including Rahul Dubey, Aman Sahu, Mayank Singh and Prakash Shukla, which has further raised concern among the complainant and his family.

Confirming the complaint, Bokaro city deputy superintendent of police Alok Ranjan said, “We have received an application from one Ritesh Kumar Singh and are investigating the issue. Appropriate action will be taken after enquiry.”

When asked by the media about the victim’s request for police protection and the alleged mention of Aman Sahu in the threat messages, the DSP reiterated, “As said, we will take appropriate action after enquiry.”

Police officials said the matter is under investigation and legal action will be taken based on the findings.