BJD leader shot by unidentified miscreants in Odisha; condition critical

A Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader of Odisha’s Dhenkanal district suffered injuries on his thigh and hand after unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire at his car Wednesday night, police said.

Police, however, said the motive behind the attack on Kanhu Charan Sahu is yet to be ascertained.

Police officials in Dhenkanal said Kanhu Charan Sahu, former vice-president of Youth BJD in Dhenkanal district was returning home in his car when three bike borne miscreants intercepted his car and fired few shots at him after breaking the glass windowpane of the vehicle.

Sahu sustained grievous injuries on his hand and thigh.

He was immediately rushed to Kamakhanagar hospital, but later shifted to a hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

Police, however, said the motive behind the attack on Sahu is yet to be ascertained.

An investigation has been launched into the incident on the basis of CCTV footage.

Empty cartridges of the bullets and the shards of glass were also recovered from the spot.

“We were in the kitchen when somebody informed us that Kanhu had been shot. We rushed out of the house and saw him badly injured. We admitted him to a nearby hospital,” said Sahu’s aunt Kabita.

